Using therapeutic horseback riding to help individuals

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

HEALING with Horses Zimbabwe, a non-profit Trust, which has been on a mission to bring physical and emotional healing and strength to Differently Abled people in Zimbabwe through Equine Assisted Services, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special fundraising event.

The organisation will be hosting a Cheese and Wine Evening at the Nesbitt Castle in Bulawayo next week Friday.

The event aims to raise funds for the continued operation and expansion of Healing with Horses Zimbabwe’s programmes. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction featuring a wide range of items, including art pieces, holiday getaways, and fine liquor.

One of the sponsorship options offered by Healing with Horses Zimbabwe is the #Sponsor Child programme. The cost of providing services for one child is US$150 per month, and with 150 children currently benefiting from their therapy sessions, the organisation requires a monthly total of US$22 500.

Sponsoring a child will give them access to four therapy sessions each month, free of charge. Contributions for the #Sponsor Child programme can be made, either monthly or as a one-time donation. Alternatively, sponsors can choose to support the organisation by providing protective clothing for the 18 staff members in Bulawayo and Harare, including work suits, T-shirts, gumboots, and rain suits.

“Daily tools such as wheelbarrows, pitchforks, spades, slashers, hosepipes, wire, and poles are also needed. Prizes for the bi-monthly fundraising raffle are welcomed, as well as partnerships for their 10-year anniversary Fundraising event in October 2023,” organisers said in a statement.

“All proceeds from the auction will go towards supporting the organisation’s mission of providing equine-assisted therapy to individuals in need.”

The organisation provides therapy using horses, offering a safe and conducive environment for 150 Differently Abled children in and around Bulawayo.

“We provide a safe conducive environment that promotes healing of the body and mind to 150 Differently Abled children in and around Bulawayo through free, guided weekly sessions centred around horse-back riding and general interaction with horses,” read their document.

Equine Assisted services work by utilising the three-dimensional movement of the horses, which mimics the movement of a person when walking.

“The three dimensional movement of the horse mimics the movement of a person when walking. This means that a child, although unable to walk, can sit on a horse and the movement of the horse will exercise muscles the child has never used before, thereby developing these muscles and improving core strength.

“This enables the child to carry out life skills to the best of their ability and in turn, this boosts their confidence and increases self-esteem,” read the document.

Healing with Horses also focuses on working with youths who have suffered trauma from abuse, whether physical, sexual, or emotional. Additionally, they provide support to children with learning challenges, special needs, addiction, and behavioural issues.

The benefits of Equine Assisted Services are numerous. Participants experience increased emotional awareness, better impulse control, increased trust and empathy, improved confidence, better problem-solving and social skills, improved range of motion, and enhanced mobility.

Healing with Horses Zimbabwe has several long-term projects in the pipeline. They aim to acquire a bus with a wheelchair lift to improve transportation for the children. Additionally, they plan to build an indoor school/arena to enable year-round therapy sessions regardless of weather conditions. Refurbishment and extension of their stables and facilities are also part of their future plans.

The organisation works with various institutions, including KGVI Rehabilitation Centre, Isaiah Children’s Home, St Francis Children’s Home, Ingutsheni Psychiatric Hospital, Sandra Jones Centre, Harvest Family Village, Mustard Seed Community, and Kenechi’s Place.

_@TashaMu