Utande deal only covers Bosso players’ salaries

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

COACHES and the Highlanders’ secretariat are not be covered by the $3.6 million partnership the Bulawayo giants entered into with internet service provider Utande last month.

The deal will see the fast-growing company paying salaries for first team players for the next six months, although there are indications that it could be further extended.

The Utande logo will be on the team’s kit.

“Utande only covers first team players. Other means to fulfill other obligations are still being pursued,” said Highlanders’ spokesperson Ronald Moyo.

Utande came on board at a time when Highlanders had gone for three months without paying salaries to all its employees, brewing turmoil within the club’s ranks, which saw goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda posting on his Facebook timeline that he’s quitting.

There was also talk that his deputies Peter Muduwa and Nqobizitha Masuku were on their way out too.

Masuku was reported to have sent an unsigned letter to the club indicating that he wished to leave.