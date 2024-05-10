“Utilise Agriculture extension officers to ensure food security”

Nqobile Bhebhe in Lupane

THE Lupane community has been urged to fully utilise the services of Agriculture extension officers in all agricultural activities in a bid to ensure food security.

Speaking in Daluka ward 19 in Lupane East during a Constituency School Business Unit Groundbreaking ceremony, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Ober Jiri

stressed the importance of villagers closely working with extension officers.

Prof Jiri said extension officers play a pivotal role in reducing drought impact through advising farmers on best practices in the process ensuring food security.

He said all hands should be on deck to migrate the effects of El Nino induce drought countrywide.

President Mnangagwa has since declared a nationwide State of Disaster due to the severe drought caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon.

“This year we are faced with serious drought. As Government, we said let us monitor weather patterns and ensure what is cultivated should be in line with weather patterns of particular regions.

“For this region (Matabeleland North) we encourage small grains and our observations is that farmers and ordinary villagers are implementing that through adhering to extension officer’s advice,” said Prof Jiri.

“As Government we applaud the work done by extension officers, it is commendable, ” he added.

Prof Jiri said despite the effects of drought many people had prepared for El Nino and President Mnangagwa has declared a state of disaster but stressed that no one will die of hunger.

“Food relief will be distributed countrywide through the Social Department. As the ministry, we should plan ahead to prevent falling victim to future droughts.”

He emphasised the importance of implementing Intwasa initiative.

Prof Jiri also touched on the importance of proper livestock care saying farmers should adhere to dipping regime.

“We should reduce livestock deaths. Therefore, due to water shortages, borehole drilling rigs should be deployed in needy areas so that livestock have access to water.

“Also, we are against veld fires, that should not happen. Lets preserve the pastures we have.

“We are in the process off converting food-stock that has gone bad at all our Grain Marketing Board silos into stock feed.”

Speaking at the same event, Chief Mabhikwa said boreholes in the constituency is fast running dry and there is urgent need for deepening of existing boreholes.