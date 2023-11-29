“Utopi uyatshaya” Mambazo embroiled in an assault fiasco

From left to right Mambazo and Tinotenda Mungomezi

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IT is barely a week after the Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) were held and already, damning claims and allegations are rearing their ugly heads with popular arts practitioner and one of the BAA organisers, Saimon Mambazo Phiri at the centre of a violent storm.

Reports have surfaced purporting Phiri as a violent man who assaulted and slapped a monitoring engineer three times on the night.

A Facebook post from one EdPeroz Londi read: “Mambazo assaulted Tinotenda Mungomezi for not switching on the stage monitors and this resulted in the boy falling down.”

The post goes on to suggest that Mambazo is a troubled man with violent tendencies as he “once slapped a pastor at FOG church . . . every one under him is afraid of him baze bathi ‘utopi uyatshaya’.”

Contacted for a comment, Mambazo was not moved by the damning allegations, went mum and wouldn’t want to comment.

Kudakwashe Takundwa from the BAA media team said they were not aware of the developments and were yet to consult both parties involved.

The alleged victim Mungomezi was also not available for comment at the time of publishing.

• This is a developing story