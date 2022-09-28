Uvukile umalambane: All set for Mxolisi “Mr Bones” album launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

ALL roads lead to the Hillbrow Theatre in South Africa this weekend as fast-rising rhumba artiste Mxolisi “Mr Bones” Ndlovu is launching his much-anticipated album titled Uvukile Umalambane on Saturday.

Mr Bones and his band Garamtata Finest will give flesh to the seven-track album which has tracks, the title track, Sihamba Phezu Kwamalahle, Ndakanamatila Semaho, Uthinte Ubukhali Bembazo, Uzenz’induna, Singahudulwa Yizinja and Sekuzuli Ngqungqulu.

After the launch at Hillbrow Theatre, the people’s much-loved band is billed to perform at Hillbrow Inn from 10pm.

As a way of marketing their latest project, the group will embark on a CD distribution exercise the next day. On October 7, the team is set to embark on a 14-hour drive to Cape Town where they will perform the following day.

On November 4, Mr Bones and Garamtata Finest will take the album to Botswana for a two-day tour around Gaborone.

Speaking from his South African base, Mr Bones said: “The new album is titled Uvukile umalambane meaning things have gone better for someone. It’s a well-composed album that will touch youngsters and adults.”

He said next year, they want to embark on a tour across South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe, especially in Harare as they have never performed there.

The artiste’s popularity was recently tested when he was voted first in the polls organised by Facebook page Rhumba News Zw on the current best rhumba artiste. Rhumba News Zw is run by Teekay Mxoexic and Ken Mjojo and seeks to increase the popularity of the rhumba genre. – @mthabisi_mthire