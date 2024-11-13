Uyanaka Trust marks World Orphans Day in style, donates to vulnerable children at Solusi Primary School

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

A LOCAL non-profit organisation, Uyanaka Trust, marked World Orphans Day in style on Monday through donations to orphans and vulnerable children at Solusi Primary School in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South province.

The organisation donated stationery, school fees, food hampers, and uniforms to the beneficiaries. World Orphans Day is observed annually on the second Monday of November to raise awareness about the challenges faced by orphaned children globally.

This year’s theme: “Orphans’ Lives Matter,” highlighted the importance of recognizing the struggles and potential of these children.

At Solusi Primary School, Uyanaka Trust provided essential support to 12 underprivileged orphans, to ensure they have the resources needed to succeed academically.

Mrs Ephina Chimanga, the Dean of Women at Solusi University who was the guest of honour at the event spoke passionately about the global crisis of orphanhood.

“Tragically, countless children have become orphaned due to accidents, famine, displacement, diseases, and poverty,” she said.

“These circumstances strip them not only of their parents but also of the love, security, and opportunities every child deserves.”

Mrs Chimanga urged those in attendance to take action. “Let us commit ourselves to not only acknowledge their struggles but also to actively work towards solutions that uplift and empower these children,” she said.

Mrs Yvonne Duduzile Ndiweni, founder of Uyanaka Trust, outlined the organisation’s mission. “Our goal is to provide not just immediate relief, but long-term solutions for orphans, including support for their education, emotional well-being, and community involvement,” she explained.

Since its establishment, the trust has supported over 80 children across Bulilima District, Mazowe District, and Harare, offering essential services like school fees, food, uniforms, and healthcare.

The trust also addresses the nutritional needs of these children, providing regular food donations to help maintain their health and support their academic success. Mental health is another key focus, with plans to expand counselling services for children coping with the emotional trauma of losing their parents.

Looking to the future, Mrs Ndiweni shared the trust’s vision to establish sustainable income-generating projects through partnerships with local businesses, ensuring long-term support for orphaned children. “Our mission is to empower these children and their communities, providing them with the tools to build a brighter future,” she said.

At the Solusi University event, Mrs Beauty Sibanda, a representative of the trust, assured the children of their importance.

“Children, today is about you. You are at the heart of everything we do. Each one of you brings something beautiful and unique to the world, and you remind us of the power of resilience, strength, and hope,” she affirmed.