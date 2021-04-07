Uyavuma album opening doors for The Big Boss

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

Martin “The Big Boss” Sibanda’s recently released Uyavuma, an album that seems to be opening doors for the Ndolwane Super Sounds frontman as he performed alongside man of the moment, South Africa’s Big Zulu and Freddie Gwala over the Easter weekend.

The hot album which was launched last month has been making waves in Zimbabwe and South Africa where the musician is based.

The Big Boss rubbed shoulders with South African musicians like Freddie Gwala, Platform 1 and Imali Enengi hit-maker Big Zulu during the official opening of Kingdom Blue Funeral’s Soweto branch.

After the show that was hosted by the bubbly Mbo Mahocs, Martin posted pictures of himself and the South African artistes on his social media pages. He captioned them with some lyrics taken from his album title track, Uyavuma.

“Ngizaphinda njalo ngithi owami uNkulunkulu uyaphila. Ma ngimthandaza uyangiphendula. #Uyavuma, showing me that I’m not in a cage, but in circles,” he wrote.

Reflecting on the performance, Martin said he enjoyed every moment.

“Kingdom Blue Funeral was opening a branch in Soweto so I was invited to perform. It was awesome being with Big Zulu sisidla inyama eningi, senza imali eningi, bavuma abantu,” said The Big Boss.

Interestingly, he said his management took time to chat with Big Zulu’s to see if they can work together.

“We talked as artistes and our managers had more in-depth discussions. I hope more music works will develop from that meeting. Who knows, maybe something may pop up.”

On his interaction with the Amadamara hit-maker, Freddy Gwala, The Big Boss simply said he was a blessing in flesh adding that in order to be the best, one has to mingle with the best.

Martin said while Big Zulu did not know him or his music, Gwala and other musicians who performed at the launch knew him and his music.

He said he loves interacting with other musicians as he gets to learn more about their music.

Lucky Moyo, The Big Boss’ manager, said they want to expose their artiste to international markets with their meetings this past weekend being a positive step.

“We discussed quite a lot of things with Big Zulu’s management that I cannot share publicly but all I can say is that we want to put Martin on the international map and our talks revolved around that. We exchanged numbers and we’ll meet to discuss further, how the two camps can work together on holding shows and other events together,” Moyo said.

He said Big Zulu’s management was charmed by Martin’s music and were happy with the cordial relations that prevailed during the talks. — @themkhust.