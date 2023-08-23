UZA leaders expresses satisfaction with voting process

Vusumuzi Dube, Zimpapers Elections Desk

PRESIDENTIAL candidate Elisabeth Isabel Valerio of the United Zimbabwe Allaince has expressed satisfaction with the voting process so far, calling on all Zimbabweans who are registered to vote to come exercise their democratic right.

Speaking after casting her vote at Hwange Main Camp primary school on Wednesday morning, Valerio said the process was smooth sailing thus far.

“Things are very organised at my polling station, I was getting concerned because I had heard reports from across the country where some of the polling stations had missing ballots for local authorities but when I got here everything was very smooth.

“I was a bit concerned however on the low voter turnout because this is an important for Zimbabweans to elect their leaders for the next five years, so we are calling on registered Zimbabweans to come and participate,” she said.

The Presidential candidate revealed that she would be visiting some polling stations in Hwange before travelling to Harare to follow proceedings at the national command centre.

Valerio is the only female Presidential candidate.