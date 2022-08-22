Uzalo actor, Wiseman Ncube replaces Bonko Khoza as Mqhele on The Wife

Stained Glass, the production company behind The Wife, has confirmed that Wiseman Mncube will play Mqhele in Season 3 of the award-winning, record-breaking, Twitter-topping Showmax Original telenovela.

Wiseman is best known as Jama in eHostela, a performance that earned him the Best Actor in a TV Drama Golden Horn at the 2020 SAFTAs. He also played Sibonelo in Uzalo and will star in the upcoming epic Shaka iLembe.

As Mqhele, Wiseman replaces Bonko Khoza, who became a household name during The Wife’s run, hailed as “the national husband” by fans and nominated for DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice and SAFTA Awards for the role.

“What actor wouldn’t want to be part of The Wife?” asks Wiseman, who’s a fan of both the book and the show.

“Mqhele is a very interesting role and I’m in my element: there’s a lot to chew on and play off, from the love story to the anger to the care. uBonko carried the role with so much respect and power. I’m not here to replace Bonko but to start my own journey as Mqhele and take things from where he left off and run with it in my own way.”

“Wiseman is a versatile performer with multiple accolades; Mqhele and his madness are in safe hands,” says series producer Kamogelo Aphane. “Wiseman’s work ethic and command of Zulu will take Mqhele to new heights this season.” – Showmax