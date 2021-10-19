Vaccines and reopening borders drive tourism recovery: UNWTO

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) says international tourism has enjoyed signs of rebound between June and July this year with an estimated 54 million tourists crossing borders in July.

The rebound is on the back of easing of travel restrictions following the global vaccination rollout initiatives in some countries around the world.

“International tourism enjoyed signs of rebound in June and July 2021 as some destinations eased travel restrictions and the global vaccination rollout advanced in many parts of the world.

“According to the latest edition of the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, an estimated 54 million tourists crossed international borders in July 2021, down 67 percent from the same month in 2019, but the strongest results since April 2020,” said UNWTO in a statement.

It said this compares to an estimated 34 million international arrivals recorded in July 2020, though well below the 164 million figures recorded in 2019.

UNWTO Secretary-General Mr Zurab Pololikashvili was quoted saying there is clearly a strong demand for international tourism with many destinations starting welcoming visitors back safely and responsibly.

“However, the true restart of tourism and the benefits it brings, remain on hold as inconsistent rules and regulations and uneven vaccination rates continue to affect confidence in travel,” he said. – @okazunga