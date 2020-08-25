Vagina Monologues Africa premieres online tomorrow

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Vagina Monologues Africa, an episodic play by Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo is set to premiere at 7pm tomorrow on the Intwasa, Patsime, CNC and Earground Facebook pages.

The play which was a hit at last year’s festival was directed by Memory Kumbota and produced by Chipo Mawarire. It features Musawenkosi Sibanda, Agnes Ncube, Sithabile Ndubiwa, Charmaine Mudau and Lady Tshawe.

Vagina Monologues Africa consists of a number of monologues that explore issues that women deal with on a day-to-day basis. Issues that include consent, sexuality, rape, hair and childbirth are set to be tackled as the monologues seek to empower women by giving them a voice.

Producer Mawarire who is also the Intwasa Arts festival koBulawayo programmes assistant said: “We’ve taken heed of the popularity of the virtual space and since public gatherings are banned, the play will be premiered on a number of Facebook pages on August 26.”

Some of the topics covered in the monologue are My first time, Period and period pain, Hair, Ways in which vaginas are like strawberries, The prostitute and Got rid of it and hid it. – @mthabisi_mthire.