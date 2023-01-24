Valentine’s is coming… time to open up to that crush

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Talk about the perfect timing to release a love song. Just a few weeks before Valentine’s Day, Bulawayo’s lover boy Amany has released a potential banger titled Novuyo.

Novuyo is a fusion of Amapiano and Reggae produced by Larynx. It is a love song that tells the story of a secret admirer who has finally decided to reveal himself to his love interest. Amany, as the storyteller, pens a series of pick-up lines to try and win over the heart of his beloved.

“Novuyo has been released in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day and is dedicated to people who have been involuntarily friend-zoned,” said Amany.

The single is part of Amany’s upcoming singles compilation titled ‘This Is Love’, which is scheduled for release in the first quarter of the year. It will feature music produced by three talented local producers, Larynx, Murphy Cubic and DJ Jabs, and some tracks from Tanzanian maestro Gachi Beats.

So far, Amany has released three singles in the build-up to the compilation album’s release, ‘Still Dreaming’, ‘I Miss You’ and ‘Free’.