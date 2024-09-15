Validation of beneficiaries of Cash for Cereal Programme completed in Gokwe South

Online Writer

Gokwe South, Midlands — THE Drought Relief Committee for Gokwe South District announced on Thursday, the successful completion of the validation and authentication process for beneficiaries of the Government-sponsored Urban Cash for Cereal Programme, aimed at supporting food-insecure households amid ongoing drought challenges.

The committee meticulously reviewed enumeration sheets and beneficiary pay sheets to ensure that only deserving individuals received aid. This process was crucial in identifying any discrepancies, including the presence of ineligible individuals on the list and the exclusion of known vulnerable groups.

Local officials emphasised the importance of this validation to ensure that the support reaches those most in need, especially as the region grapples with severe food shortages exacerbated by climate conditions.

The Cash for Cereal Programme is part of broader efforts to mitigate hunger and improve food security in the Midlands.

With the validation process now complete, the committee is poised to move forward with distributing aid to verified beneficiaries, providing much-needed relief to struggling households in the area.