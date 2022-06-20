Value education and self-empowerment – VP Chiwenga

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

Children in rural areas have been encouraged to value education and focus on empowering themselves as they are the country’s future leaders.

According to Unicef, 90 percent of school going children in Zimbabwe had been negatively affected by Covid-19-induced school closures with the crisis worsening pre-existing disparities by reducing the opportunities for some of the world’s most vulnerable children, including those in rural communities and in conflict areas.

School closures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic affected 6,5 million children in Zimbabwe and 1,6 billion children globally.

The latest Annual Education Statistics Report says Zimbabwe’s school going population between the ages of three and 18 was negatively impacted by the lockdowns.

Speaking to pupils from Sengezane Primary School in Gwanda District recently, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga encouraged the learners to work hard and focus on their education.

“I want all of you to do well and concentrate on your learning because without a good education, we can’t develop our country. We’re getting old and as we get old and go where our grandfathers went, who will then run the country? It is yourselves. But we want you to be well educated. We want to see doctors coming from this school, we want to see professors coming from this school. We want to see all sorts of professionals who are required to run a country coming from this school,” said Dr Chiwenga.

He took time to interact with the pupils and their teachers before going to the Nhlamba homestead following the passing on of Chief Nhlamba.

“I wish you all the best. And for those who are in Grade 7, I wish you the best in your examinations. I want to thank the headmistress, teachers and staff at this school for welcoming me. We’re here under difficult circumstances as we mourn the passing of Chief Nhlamba. We’ve come to mourn together with the people under Chief Nhlamba. Chief Nhlamba had since his inauguration in 2010 tried to uplift the area under him. He had tried his best and we’re going to complete the projects he had been advocating for, one of which is the construction of Tuli-Manyange Dam,” said Dr Chiwenga.

He said the Government is committed to constructing more health facilities in the district so that people don’t have to travel long distances to access medical treatment.

“I’m also aware that the distances to clinics and hospitals are too long such that if one falls sick, they have to go all the way to Gwanda for treatment. We’re going to address that problem,” said Dr Chiwenga.

The late Chief Nhlamba of Gwanda was granted a State-assisted burial and was buried at his rural home in Garanyemba.

Born Dennis Ndlovu, Chief Nhlamba was installed on July 16, 2010 and had served the traditional leadership institution for 12 years.

He died at the age of 75 after a long illness.

Chief Nhlamba is survived by his wife, a son, six grandchildren and one great grandchild. – @Yolisswa