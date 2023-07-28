Vana Vangu, musician Basa’s plea to relatives

Natasha Mutsiba,[email protected]

Evidence Basa, an up-and-coming musician is releasing his song titled Vana Vangu today.

The song which is being released on National FM is all about the challenges that children go through when their parents die.

“I was looking at the situations that unfold in families when children lose their parents. Things such as relatives taking all the hard-earned things that their parents would have worked hard for their children. So my message in this song is for all this to stop. Relatives should not take advantage of the inheritance that would have been left for children,” Basa said.

The 28-year-old artiste said he sings dendera music, a genre that is a mixture of rhumba and sungura. He said he was inspired to pursue this genre by Sulumani Chimbetu.

So far, people have been receiving his music very well and wanting him to release more.

Moving forward, he said he wishes to have his own studio where he can record the many songs that he hasn’t produced.

“I wish to get promoters and radio stations which can promote my music because my songs carry a lot of messages which can change people’s lives. I have more than 300 songs that I wish to record, but I cannot do so because I don’t have the required money to record,” said Basa.

The dendera musician who ventured into music in 2013 recorded his new hit at Afro studios in Bulawayo and has worked with notable people.

“I have worked with the Zimbabwe Prison Correctional Services band from 2016 to 2018 and Kombo Super Sounds where I was doing vocals. In 2021, I started doing my own thing and released a song titled Varangana whose video made waves the whole year at ZTN.”

Basa’s band is called Evidence Basa and Orchestra Kings.

The artiste added that he hopes to release his new album which has eight songs before the end of the year. – @TashaMutsiba.