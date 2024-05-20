Vandalism, technical fault plunges Bulawayo suburbs into darkness

A transformer was stolen from this electricity pole at Bannockburn Irrigation Scheme in Zvishavane

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

A technical fault on the Zesa network has resulted in most Bulawayo western suburbs and parts of the city centre going without power since yesterday afternoon.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said power outage Cowdray Park was due to vandalized power cables.

“Our teams are working to ensure full restoration of service in the shortest possible time. Customers are advised to treat all circuits as LIVE during this period as power may be restored without notice.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused,” said the power utility.

ZETDC said the affected areas were Belmont, Barham Green, Ingutsheni Hospital, Donnington Industrial, South World, Z.B.C, Newton West, Bellevue, West Somerton, Nketa 6, 7, 8 & 9, Emganwini, Nkulumane, Kelvin Industries, Rangemore, Pumula Emthunzini, Magwegwe, Lobengula, Njube, Emakhandeni, Luveve, Cowdray Park, Trenance, part of Northvale, part of City Centre and the surrounding areas.

ZETDC in a notice has warned that the whole of Filabusi will be switched off for 12 hours from 6am on Thursday this week to allow for routine maintenance work.