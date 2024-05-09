Vandalism, theft amplify Bulawayo’s water woes

Peter Matika, [email protected]

AT a time when Bulawayo residents are enduring a 120-hour water shedding due to low dam levels following poor rains, authorities have said that rampant theft and vandalism of water infrastructure at the Rochester boreholes and Epping Forest in Nyamandlovu, is worsening the situation.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) and Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) continue to incur huge losses through vandalism and theft of water and electricity pumping infrastructure, forcing the Government to periodically release resources to facilitate expensive repairs and procurement of new components.

The thieves usually target critical borehole pumping system elements, electricity cables and transformer components. Yesterday it emerged that out of the 60 boreholes at the Nyamandlovu Aquifer, only 43 are currently functional at the Rochester and Epping Forest, as others have been damaged or rendered inoperable by criminals. According to recent official reports, Bulawayo is drawing close to 15 mega litres of water from Nyamandlovu daily after the Government pumped resources to repair some of the damaged boreholes early this year. Experts suggest the volumes pumped into the city could be increased to about 20 mega litres without the challenge of vandalism and theft.

Special Advisor to the President responsible for monitoring and implementation of Government programmes, Dr Jorum Gumbo, conducted a tour of the borehole sites to assess and evaluate progress and hindrances that need to be addressed urgently. He was accompanied by the Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Richard Moyo, senior Government officials, representatives of the Bulawayo City Council, Zinwa and Zesa officials, as well as service chiefs.

During a project tour of the Rochester Boreholes and Epping Forest at the Nyamandlovu Aquifer, Dr Gumbo said it is regrettable that the project has been adversely affected by rampant vandalism of transformers and cables by errant members of the community.

“I would like to urge all stakeholders to jealously guard the infrastructure under the Nyamandlovu Aquifer project because of its importance to the community,” he said.

“I am, however, pleased that security has been enhanced through the engagement of guards to provide security to project infrastructure.”

Dr Gumbo said the co-operation between the city of Bulawayo, Zesa and Zinwa was commendable as the three partners have joined hands to beef up security and ensure the protection of the critical infrastructure.

“The co-operation has considerably improved access to water in the city of Bulawayo. I have been briefed that Zinwa operates the borehole system while the city of Bulawayo owns and operates the pumping plant at Rochester.

“On this part, Zesa has exempted Nyamandlovu from load shedding and has been consistently replacing vandalised transformers and cables.

“I have, however, been advised that out of a total of 60 boreholes at both Rochester and Epping Forest, 17 of these are non-functional and require urgent attention,” said Dr Gumbo.

“One of the outcomes envisaged under NDS1 is increased access to water, sanitation, and a healthy environment. Government has, therefore, deliberately prioritised the upgrading and rehabilitation of water infrastructure countrywide to accord citizens their constitutionally enshrined right to water and sanitation services.”

Dr Gumbo said the construction of dams is one of the key milestones under the Second Republic, with a number of them already having been commissioned, while others are still under construction.

“One of the most notable Government initiatives aimed at putting an end to the perennial water challenges in Bulawayo is the construction of the massive Gwayi-Shangani Dam.

“The dam is set to be the third largest interior water body in the country after the Tugwi-Mukosi and Lake Mutirikwi, and is part of the Matabeleland Zambezi Water project,” Dr Gumbo said.

He said the coming in of the Second Republic has seen the project receiving substantial financial support and political will to decisively solve the water situation in Bulawayo and surrounding communities.

“The Nyamandlovu Aquifer water supply infrastructure has been developed to provide water to the city of Bulawayo, while works on the Gwayi- Shangani dam are completed,” said Dr Gumbo.

In his remarks, Minister Moyo said despite the challenges, efforts are being made to combat vandalism and restore the boreholes to normal working condition.

He called upon the judiciary system to enact and implement stiffer penalties on criminals.

“Community members have come together to support each other and protect the remaining functional boreholes from further harm.

“The spirit of resilience and determination in the face of adversity is a beacon of hope in these difficult times,” said Cde Moyo.

“However, lawmakers should heavily punish these vandals. Stiffer penalties should be implemented to deter would-be criminals.

“The destruction, theft and vandalism of key projects such as these are detrimental to the country’s economic revival,” said the minister.

As Bulawayo continues to fight for access to clean water, he said vandalism of boreholes at Epping Forest and Rochester serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for sustainable solutions to the city’s water crisis.

“Only through unity and collective action can the community hope to overcome these challenges and secure a better future for all.

“The project is envisaged to benefit local communities through increased food security, agricultural activity, employment creation and poverty reduction through farming activities,” said Cde Moyo.

“It is also expected to promote hygiene and improved sanitation and reduce diseases caused by lack of water.”

Bulawayo has since 2019 been grappling with probably its worst water shortage in history largely due to the effects of climate change and depleting water levels at its supply dams located in Matabeleland South.

Epping Forest in Nyamandlovu is one of the key water projects undertaken by the Government to address critical water challenges in Bulawayo.