Vandals damage electricity infrastructure- Plumtree goes 4 days without water

Amos Mpofu – [email protected]

PLUMTREE Town is facing a water crisis since Friday due to power outages caused by vandalism to electrical infrastructure and damage to water pipelines.

In an interview, the Acting Plumtree Town Secretary Mr Thembelani Nyoni said the town typically enjoys a consistent water supply and rarely encounters water shortages.

He noted that water cuts like these are rare and infrequent to Plumtree town residents.

Mr Nyoni said, “Plumtree Town typically has a reliably consistent water supply, so this load shedding is certainly a shock to residents. The current disruption is due to vandalism of electricity infrastructure and raw water pipelines. The city council requires constant power to pump water for 36 hours straight to supply the entire town, but vandalism and theft of electrical infrastructure have this time hindered this process.”

He expressed optimism in the Zimbabwe Electrical Transmission and Distribution Company’s maintenance team, anticipating that they will complete their work soon and restore normal water supply to the town.