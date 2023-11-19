VAR comes to Zimbabwe

Ray Bande, Senior Reporter

THE Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system is finally coming into the country, at least starting with the training of referees on the use of the electronic match officiating device set for early next year, Post Sport has learnt.

VAR is a match official in association football who assists the referee by reviewing decisions using video footage and providing advice to the referee based on those reviews.

The Assistant Video Assistant Referee (AVAR) is match official appointed to assist the VAR in the video operation room.

The responsibilities of the AVAR include watching the live action on the field, while the VAR is undertaking a “check” or a “review”, to keep a record of reviewable incidents, and to communicate the outcome of a review to broadcasters.

Chairman of the Referees Committee, Norman Matemera confirmed that there will be training of local referees on the use of the electronic match officiating device set for early next year.

On the full implementation of VAR in local competitive matches, Matemera said: “As the Referees Committee, we can only make sure our match officials are ready and we wait for PSL and those running the affairs of the game to put in place systems that enable our match officials to use VAR.”

Following extensive trialling in a number of major competitions, VAR was formally written into the Laws of the Game by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) on March 3, 2018.

Operating under the philosophy of “minimal interference, maximum benefit”, the VAR system seeks to provide a way for “clear and obvious errors” and “serious missed incidents” to be corrected.

There are four categories of decisions that can be reviewed which include goal or no goal – attacking team commits an offence, ball out of play, ball entering goal, offside, handball, offences and encroachment during penalty kicks.

The other is penalty or no penalty – attacking team commits an offence, ball out of play, location of offence, incorrect awarding, offence not penalised.

VAR is also employed in direct red card situation – denial of obvious goal-scoring opportunity, serious foul play, violent conduct, biting, spitting, using offensive, insulting, abusive, language or gestures.

It can also be employed when mistaken identity in awarding a red or yellow card happens.