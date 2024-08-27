Varikutodawo: Men demand their own version of “Doek and Slay” event

Sipepisiwe Moyo – [email protected]

Following the resounding success of the recent “Doek and Slay” events in Harare and Bulawayo, men across the country have taken to social media, voicing their desire for a similar gathering exclusively for men.

The popular women’s event, which celebrates empowerment and unity among women, has left many men feeling excluded and eager for their platform.

Alfred Mguni, a resident of Cowdray Park in Bulawayo, expressed his hope for an event where men from diverse backgrounds could come together, enjoy themselves, and foster camaraderie.

“I hope event organisers will consider holding an event just for men soon. I’ve noticed that women not only have fun at ‘Doek and Slay’, but they also get empowered. We long for that too,” said Mguni.

“Imagine the impact on our economy if men from various industries gathered to share ideas, we could see significant development in the country by the end of the year.”

The sentiment was echoed widely on social media, with one notable post from Zimbabwean musician Freeman HKD, who has become a regular at the event, as a performer. He even suggested names like ‘Suits and Slay’ or ‘Drink and Drip’ for a potential men’s event.

He noted that many men feel left out of the ‘Doek and Slay’ phenomenon and are keen to have their own version where they can connect and celebrate masculinity without the presence of women. Many commented on his post, even suggesting possible venues and themes. Some suggested that they would want entertainment from the likes of Bev and Zodwa Wabantu.

As the call for a men’s event grows louder, show promoters may soon find themselves responding to this new demand, potentially creating a platform that empowers and unites men in much the same way that ‘Doek and Slay’ has done for women.