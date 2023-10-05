Varsity Link Up set to unite students for an unforgettable evening of fun Featuring Holy Ten

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Varsity students from across the city are eagerly waiting for the event dubbed, “Varsity Link Up” where they will have the opportunity to connect, unwind, and enjoy an evening filled with entertainment.

The event, which will take place tomorrow at Matshamhlophe Social club promises to be an unforgettable experience, with popular Zimbabwean artiste Holy Ten headlining the festivities.

Holy Ten will be supported by Dac Daniels, Dave, Emani Langa, MC Manera, Thriller, Jungle, DJ Wellyonz amongst others. Organised by a group of enthusiastic students, Varsity Link Up aims to provide a platform for university students to socialize, network, and create lasting memories.

One of the organizers, Muziwenkosi Sigidi said all is set from the show and patrons should expect an electrifying performance. “The event is mainly for building and creating a social space amongst university students. It’s not just for Nust but for Poly, School of Mines, amongst other universities. It’s all about us interacting and building Varsity life.

We realized that a lot of people are going through depression and we actually want to take this opportunity to actually relax, have fun and enjoy together.

A lot happens during our academic semester and a lot of people go through a lot of pressure. So this is just an opportunity to socialize and interact” said Sigidi. Varsity Link Up aims to foster a sense of unity among students from different universities, encouraging cross-campus connections and friendships. @TashaMutsiba.