Varun Beverages believes in low prices for high quality products

Varun Beverages Ltd is the second largest franchise of PepsiCo Holdings in the world. This position makes Varun Beverages Ltd a global player, with its presence in several countries in Africa and various Asian markets, with future expansion plans.

Varun Beverages Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd has solid production, distribution, innovation and marketing capabilities due to its access to the global operation. Varun Beverages Zimbabwe, believes that the best quality products, which are sold internationally, should be priced low for the consumers of Zimbabwe, to give them value for money.

Varun Beverages, with its reasonable price, has the love and support of the people of Zimbabwe and today they have massive production capacity.

The plant was inaugurated by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa in 2018 under the vision of His Excellency that Zimbabwe is open for investment. The plant had started with one production line and today Varun Beverages has nine production lines and are planning to invest further in early 2024.

Senior leadership is in discussion to put up more production lines to introduce world-class fruity juices, dairy blend juices, sports drinks and additional high speed carbonated drink lines in early 2024, to support the growing demand of people of Zimbabwe and unlock export opportunities to few neighbouring countries.

Varun Beverages started to the test market with new products to assess consumer taste and preference, by importing the products before it makes its massive investment in the state-of-the-art plant that will produce the above new products using the latest world-class technology and expertise.

Daima Fruit Juice is made available in 500ml pack at the prevailing prices in the market in spite of the high cost of imports. The plan is to drop the prices to less than half once they launch the local production facility.

Shakerz is another 500ml product introduced to meet the milkshake needs of the Zimbabwe consumer on a test-market basis.

There are a few more milk drinks and flavoured milks that will be introduced on a test-market basis, within the next few months, prior to the launch of Varun Beverages plant facility in Zimbabwe, to ensure the consumers of Zimbabwe get what they expect from the international quality options that Varun Beverages can offer this summer.

Varun Beverages will continue to adopt the policy of low price, low company margins and its market position of best-in-class products at most affordable prices.

Varun Beverages will continue to challenge the pricing to extend the benefits to the wonderful consumers of Zimbabwe by ensuring the cost leadership using scale of operation in Zimbabwe and globally and innovation to pass the value to the consumers of Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe WOYEE !