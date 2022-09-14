Varun creates 2 000 jobs in four years

Michael Makuza, Business Reporter

GIANT beverages producer, Varun Beverages Zimbabwe Private Limited, has created 2 000 job opportunities since establishing operations in the last four years and is keen to further expand investments in the country.

Varun Zimbabwe is part of the Indian-owned global Varun Beverage Limited group, whose business has been registering fastest growth from the initial one production line and a 20 million bottle per month facility in January 2018.

The company has pumped in investments of close to US$100 million so far and has hinted on plans to expand footprint across the country with focus on establishing outlets in rural areas.

In a statement yesterday following a recent tour of the company by ambassadors in Harare, Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Vijay Khanduja, said Varun Beverages was one of his country’s biggest investments in the country.

“The company has nine production lines that facilitate backward integration and employ almost 2 000 individuals. At a total capacity, the plant is set to produce 70 million bottles and cans per month,” he said.

“Varum Beverages is the second largest bottler of PepsiCo international producing many of its flagship brands such as Pepsi, 7Up, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Everess, and Sting energy drink across the globe.

“Varun has a presence in many countries such as India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Zambia, Morocco, DRC and Zimbabwe.”

This year, the company launched several marketing initiatives starting with culture cans that featured images of popular tourist destinations in Zimbabwe like Victoria Falls, the balancing rocks and Zimbabwean wildlife on its Pepsi, Miranda, and 7Up cans.

Meanwhile, Varun chief executive officer, Mr Vijay Bahl, has applauded the four in one benefits that come with every purchase of their one litre PET bottles, which among other benefits provide value for money and a variety of flavours for the whole family to enjoy.

“First of all, the one-litre bottle is portable and comes in a PET bottle, which brings the convenience of being able to travel around with,” he said.

“The second benefit is that the one-litre range provides a wide choice of flavours for each family member, which means that everyone can enjoy a flavour of choice.

“The third benefit is, given the size of the bottle, it also fits well in domestic fridges, and finally; the affordable price of one litre makes these world class brands easy to buy for the consumer.”

Varun said the ambassadors who attended the tour were impressed by the company’s state-of-the-art production plant, which has garnered investments of about US$110 million to date.