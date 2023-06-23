Vast trade opportunities for Zimbabwe in Mozambique

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

TRADE development and promotion organisation, ZimTrade, says its trade mission in the Tete province of Mozambique has yielded positive fruit.

The outward trade mission was organized for sectors, which include mining and mining services, agriculture inputs and implements, personal protective equipment, and fast-moving consumer goods.

In an update on its Twitter handle, ZimTrade said it had fruitful engagements and hoped the close proximity of the Tete Province should result in increased trade between the two countries.

“We have officially concluded our Tete outward seller mission with reviews from local companies on synergies created with suppliers in Tete province as well as business generated during and after the mission.

“Tete province is largely an informal market and today we took our local companies into the various informal markets as well as last visits to big tobacco and FMCG distributors,” said ZimTrade.

On Wednesday, ZimTrade visited one of the largest mines In Tete province where companies in mining supplies and engineering pitched their product offerings and indicated that some will be sending sample orders thereby contributing to the export growth of value-added products to Mozambique.

For the agriculture sector, ZimTrade said: “We took some local companies to visit the office of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in Tete province. There are vast opportunities for them to supply arctic input and implements as the province is advancing in the agricultural sector”. – @SikhulekelaniM1