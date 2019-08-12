Vaya proposes fix to fuel & forex problem

Business Reporter

CASSAVA Smartech’s logistics unit, Vaya, has accelerated the introduction of its new services —Vaya Carpool and Vaya Shuttle — in a bid to help alleviate the fuel crisis in Zimbabwe.

Chief executive officer, Mrs Dorothy Zimuto, said the two Vaya services will help reduce the number of cars on the roads by making it easier for people to share vehicles.

“Vaya Carpool is a car-sharing service that will cost half the price of a normal Vaya premium service. Its computer is able to identify up to two other passengers within a 500-metre radius,” said the group in an update.

“It does not allow more than three adults per car. Cars can be scheduled through company accounts, making it easier for businesses to pay for their senior staff.”

Mrs Zimuto said the Vaya Corporate Shuttle was aimed at general company staff.

“The mini buses and kombis used in the Vaya Shuttle service have been carefully selected for road worthiness and will have on-board Wi-Fi,” she said.

To ensure drivers are polite to passengers and drive carefully, she said, Vaya would have a rating system and bad behaviour will lead to the driver being suspended from the platform.

It has been proven around the world that services like Vaya Carpool and Vaya Shuttle service can encourage people to leave their own cars at home and use them only for weekends. With more people sharing vehicles, the impact is likely to be huge for Zimbabwe as it will reduce fuel consumption and save foreign currency.

Another service set to reduce fuel costs and reduce cars on the roads is the planned launch of Vaya School Shuttle. Cassava recently announced that it was already piloting the project by picking and dropping children of the Econet group’s staff members.

Meanwhile, Vaya has engaged fuel suppliers to try and get priority access for active Vaya drivers. More than 20 000 vehicles have been registered under the Vaya network across the country.