VBA champions drug abuse awareness through theatre, music in Pumula

Mbulelo Mpofu, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

On April 19, the Old Pumula Bus Terminus will be more than just a transport hub – it will transform into a vibrant centre of artistic expression as Vutha Buciko be-Africa (VBA) presents the “Drugs Ends All Dreams” event.

This community-driven initiative aims to harness the power of art to raise awareness about the devastating effects of drug and substance abuse.

According to Lucky Ncube, VBA’s representative, Vutha Buciko be-Africa is a theatre-based arts group from Old Pumula which was formed to use arts as a tool to educate via entertainment to address social ills such as drugs and substance abuse and gender-based violence among others.

“The event is a community initiative aimed at showcasing talented artists, connecting them with relevant authorities, and educating the community about the dangers of drug abuse,” Ncube said.

“Arts awareness plays a pivotal role as everyone loves music and performance which attracts a wide range of public from young generations to the old.”

Local artistes have till Monday to freely register.

“Their performances will convey the message about the dangers of drug abuse through poetry, music, dance, and theatre, catering to diverse genres and audiences.”

The event’s theme, “Drugs Ends All Dreams” is a poignant reminder of the destructive power of drug abuse.

As Ncube elaborated, “Drugs are a central point of one’s downfall. It doesn’t only kill the body but shatters dreams. Drugs don’t only affect the user but the whole family, community, and country at large.”

According to Ncube attendees can expect a diverse range of artistic performances and installations, including poetry, music, dance, theatre, comedy, and craft work.

Renowned comedian Ankela Zex Mdawini Sibanda Tshuma will take the stage as the leading MC.

To sustain the momentum generated by the event, VBA plans to seek funding, partner with like-minded organisations, and develop sustainable projects that promote healthy lifestyles and prevent drug abuse.