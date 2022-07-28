Vee Chibanda becomes first woman to chair boxing board

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) has new directors and a new chairperson – Vee Chibanda – who becomes the first ever woman to lead the combat sports panel.

Kirsty Coventry, the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation yesterday announced the new eight-member ZNBWCB board, which will be chaired by Chibanda, the Coca Cola brand manager.

Gender equity is the biggest winner as Chibanda, a marketing executive, becomes the first female to lead the ZNBWCB, which also is the first parastatal in the Ministry to have equal representation of males and females.

The ZNBWCB had been without a board for the past two years.

“We are excited to announce the appointment of the board of directors of the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board in line with the Boxing and Wrestling Control Act (Chapter 25:02) and Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31), which will be one of the board’s first things to update and reminded to drive forward,” said Minister Coventry.

She said the new board is a good mix of diverse backgrounds in terms of having legal, human resources, medical, finance and banking, business management, boxing, and a referee as well as business.

The full board comprises Chibanda, Annie Zulfiqar, Diana Makumbe, Hazel Zisanhi, Robert Gonye, Dr Munyaradzi Mujuru, Request Machimbira, and Peter Mudzimiri.

The Minister said she was hopeful the diversity will help drive the board and boxing into a more professionalised sport and open up new doors.

“She will lead the team and open up doors for our female boxers to really thrive. I think this is the first time ever for a woman to be leading this board and also of all parastatals falling under my Ministry, this is the first board to have equal representation of women and men and various sectors,” she said.

Minister Coventry revealed that the board has no member from the Matabeleland region as the two representatives that had been selected pulled out. Mashonaland East and West have two members each, while Midlands Masvingo, Harare and Manicaland have one each.

“We had two representatives from Bulawayo and Matabeleland North that had passed vetting but due to new jobs they had taken in the last few months they said they were not able to be part of the board and asked to be excused.

“We left the space open for the board to come up with names that will be sent for vetting. We didn’t want to wait to announce since we had other provinces and gender well represented. The board has the capacity of getting a little bit bigger to ensure we have full representation across all provinces and members will on their first meeting select the vice chair,” she said.

Minister Coventry said they are looking for people who are promoting sport or socio-economic development using boxing.

She commended the workmanship between ZNBWCB led by chief executive Lawrence Zimbudzana and the Ministry, saying this helped drive the ship in the absence of a board.

Chibanda said she was ready for the challenge.

“I thank you Minister for having faith in me and the team you have selected. It is our hope that we grow boxing so it becomes a major contributor to our socio-economic environment and our athletes to become people who are active in sport and society, and still remain respectable.

“We do understand the mandate that you want from us and you have our full support. We are happy to be coming to work with a team that is already running and people who have a passion which really inspires me. As WBC vice president Houcine Houchi challenged us that we need more champions coming from Zimbabwe, we will do it,” said Chibanda.

— @ncubeleon