Vehicles reduced to shells in Emakhandeni carpark fire

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

TWO vehicles and a trailer were reduced to shells in an overnight fire that could have destroyed multiple other vehicles at a carpark in Emakhandeni suburb, Bulawayo last night.

The fire is said to have ignited from a parked commuter omnibus around 9PM last night.

The Bulawayo Fire Brigade reacted swiftly to extinguish the blaze that could have potentially destroyed more vehicles.

A security guard at the carpark, Mr Ambrose Sithole, said an average of 20 vehicles park at the facility overnight.

Vendors who knock off late sounded the alarm after noticing the blaze and called the fire brigade.

“Some guys who were still at the shops when the fire started reacted swiftly by breaking windows of cars near the blaze, disengaging handbrakes and pushing the vehicles away to safety,” he said.

“The fire could have been worse but we thank the brave residents who pushed the other cars away from the two that were burning. It made the work of the fire brigade much easier when they arrived,” said Mr Sithole.