Vehicles without number plates to be removed for Zimbabwe’s roads with immediate effect

THE Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has raised concern over the growing trend of vehicles plying the country’s roads without number plates.

In a statement secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development, Mr Pedzisayi Makumbe said “The public is hereby notified that it is an offense to drive an unregistered and or an unlicensed vehicle.”

To ensure that no one and no place is left behind the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has fully decentralised the issuance of vehicle registration number plates.

Local production of vehicle-registered number plates has ensured adequate stock hence motorists are encouraged to visit their nearest number plates at Zimpost , Zimra offices or the nearest port of entry to acquire number plates.

“To maintain order and sanity in the country, all vehicles without registration number plates will be clamped down with immediate effect,” said Mr Makumbe.

