Veins Media introduces dance challenge to promote Byo art

Veins Media founder, Prince Nigel Msipa said the routine that will be adjudged the best will be part of a video shoot and also become a dance cover of the chosen song.

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

FAST-rising media company Veins Media has introduced a dance challenge for Bulawayo dancers which is meant to promote their art.

The competition’s submission deadline is this Friday and in order to participate, dancers (only from Bulawayo), are required to send a thirty-second video to the organisers WhatsApp platform dancing to any song by a Bulawayo artiste. While doing their routines, dancers are advised to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

“We’ve seen dance challenges happening in South Africa and I wanted to bring that to Bulawayo as well so that we promote local dancers.

“Through this competition, we also want to popularise music from Bulawayo and enable dancers to have HD videos,” said Msipa.

Members of the public are set to be the judges for the routines which will be posted on social media platforms for a week. – @mthabisi_mthire