Veld fires destroy 34 000ha of land

Agriculture Reporter

AS the country moves deeper into the veld fire season that starts on July 31 and ends on November 30, a total of 412 fire incidents that have devoured a hectarage of 34 194, 31 have since been recorded.

This was revealed in the 2023 fire management interventions report update by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA).

EMA director general Mr Aaron Chigona said: “A total of 2 488 fire incidents, which destroyed 354 320 hectares of land had been recorded before fire season started.”

Mr Chigona said there was a high risk of 39,56 percent for the total land area.

“Provinces under the high risk category include Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Matebeleland North. Districts that fall in extreme risk are Nyanga, Mutasa, Mutare and Chimanimani,” said Mr Chigona.

Furthermore, biomass education has been the focus by farmers as part of pre-suppression measures.

” As part of pre-suppression measures there is hay bailing with 115 645 bales protecting 9907, 7 hectares of land. Also fire guard construction extending to over 11 981, 66 kilometres protecting a hectarage of 295 171, 3 of land. There is also harvesting of thatch grass with 116 947 bundles to protect 3 680,5 hectares of land have been mowed. Fire orders issued were 2 689 for the 6 712 farms under resettlement,” said Mr Chigona.

Farmers have also been reminded of the environmental provisions in the A2 99-year farm leases.

“Section 9, sub-section 9, 2 states that all leases shall ensure that no unlawful and indiscriminate tree-felling or wood-cutting is practised. Report to the relevant authority the existence of noxious weeds, cut and maintain fire breaks. Keep under control all grass so as to preclude any fire hazard to the leasehold or an adjoining leasehold or property,” said Mr Chigona.

According to the report, a total of 7 511 veld fire incidents, which burned 1 753 055, 9 hectares of land were recorded in 2022. The total area burnt increased by 60, 92 percent compared to the 2021 baseline, which saw a hectarage of 1 075 206, 54 being burnt.

Additionally, the blazing infernos resulted in the loss of 18 lives and property worth thousands if not millions of dollars. The majority of veld fires occurred in resettlement areas and protected areas such as safaris and national parks.

@ The Herald