Vendor axed and robbed

Danisa Masuku, Online Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo’s Sizinda suburb was rushed to hospital after he was mercilessly axed on the head by armed robbers who robbed him of his wares while he was walking home in the evening.

The incident occurred on 17 April shortly after 630PM and was confirmed by Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

“We would like to discourage community members from walking through secluded places during the evening because they would be putting their lives at risk. When one is late at home, it’s better to board a taxi or a Kombi. And they must not board unregistered vehicles commonly known as Mushikashika because most of those vehicles are used by criminals and they would risk being robbed of their valuables,” he said.

A neighbour who declined to be named, said Misheck Mashanda (45) who is a vendor, knocked off from his vending site and walked from town to his home. While he was crossing a railway track to his home three robbers attacked him with an axe.

“They attacked him three times- twice on the head and once on the shoulder leaving him lying on the ground bleeding. Shortly after that he fell unconscious. They took a case of Mahewu, a cellphone and US $35 before they fled,” said the neighbour.

His two neighbours stumbled on him and phoned his family.

“He wasn’t speaking, but he was breathing a bit. His family phoned an ambulance and he was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention. He is slowly recovering,” said the neighbour.