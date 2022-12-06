Vendor kills another in fight

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A VENDOR in Bulawayo fatally stabbed another in a fight over an undisclosed issue.

According to Police on Twitter Jabulani Maphosa (38) has been arrested stabbing an unnamed fellow vendor at Nkulumane Complex Mall on Monday.

Police in Bulawayo arrested Jabulani Maphosa (38) in connection with a case of murder.

“The suspect stabbed the victim once on the chest after an argument while selling sweets and bananas at Nkulumane Complex Mall. The victim died upon admission at a local hospital,” posted the Police on Twitter.

In an unrelated case, a man was found dead in Makokoba with bruises all over his body and Police are treating the case as murder.

“Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a murder case in which a man (37) was found dead with multiple bruises all over the body on 05/11/22 in the bush near a school in Makokoba Township. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station. #notocrime.”