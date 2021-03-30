Vendors desert newly constructed stalls

Mthabisi Tshuma, Gwanda Correspondent

INFORMAL traders in Gwanda town have deserted the newly constructed vending stalls saying the geographical location of the new facilities is not viable for business.

The new vending stalls are situated behind a two-storey building that is under construction, near the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Railway (BBR) area.

They were constructed recently after council and traders partnered to develop the site meant to accommodate about 300 people in a bid to decongest the streets, restore order and ensure compliance with Covid-19 mitigation measures.

The facility started full operations last week on Friday but informal traders quickly opted to go back to undesignated sites on road sides.

Business Chronicle observed over the weekend and yesterday that informal traders had deserted the area and returned to the streets, and used the new sites only for storage of their wares.

Most of them have gone back to Gwanda Main Road in front of a local supermarket where they entice shoppers — selling vegetables, clothes and electrical appliances, among other items. This is despite them running cat and mouse battles with municipal police.

Mobile vending is most preferred with others now working at night as they operate until around 11pm at a local service station where they target cross border transporters and truckers.

“The stands are just not business-friendly as they are hidden by this building, which is under construction. As a vendor l cannot risk losing business by operating from an area not known to many,” said a vegetable vendor, Mrs Siphakamile Tlou.

Another vendor Mr Bright Maseko said: “The vending stall is a great development but more needs to be done to ensure that it is fully utilised. The setup and the space of each informal trader on its own is a cause for concern that needs to be rectified.”

Another vendor who is also into illegal money changing only identified as MaBee said they were forced back to the streets by economic forces.

“For over two months we were holed up at our homes and failed to do any business and now given the chance we would do anything,” she said.

“We have families to feed, children that need their fees paid and bills paid. Thus, we have no option but to be on the streets where customers are easily lured.”

Gwanda town clerk, Ms Priscilla Nkala, said the project was meant to empower community members and must be embraced.

“The goal and vision of council is to promote local economic development and feed into the national vision of an upper middle-class economy. If the community is empowered, then community members will be able to pay rates and tariffs and the local economy will improve,” she said.

“The informal sector contributes a lot to council revenues. Therefore, vending bays opposite NSSA complex and the BBR will play a vital role in economic development,” said Ms Nkala.

The council recently identified three sites in the city centre and two in Phakama suburb and Spitzkop. In the city centre the first site is situated opposite the NSSA Complex and is being developed in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the urban resilience programme. This site is meant to accommodate 28 fruit and vegetable vendors.

The second site is the BBR one while the third site is at the former Gwanda taxi rank to be developed in partnership with the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises, Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development. The ground breaking ceremony for the project was done last year. — @mthabisi_mthire