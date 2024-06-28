Vendors ecstatic over BCC’s completion of vending bay allocation

Peter Matika, [email protected]

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has completed the allocation of 1 660 vending bays along the 5th Avenue market and Bhaktas in the city centre.

The development marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to improve the economic opportunities for informal traders in the city.

A vendor, Ms Sarah Moyo, commended BCC for completing the process of allocating vending bays, saying it will enable them to operate legally.

“We are thrilled with the efforts by the BCC in finalising the allocation of vending bays along 5th Avenue market lane. This will not only enhance our trading experience, but also ensure a more organised and conducive environment for both vendors and customers,” she said

The completion of the vending bay allocation was done in consultation with associations representing vendors.

Another vendor, Mr Dumisani Ngulube said the completion of the allocation process will address long-standing challenges related to vending space.

“The successful allocation process has brought about a sense of inclusivity among vendors. This will foster a spirit of cooperation and mutual support between the local authority and vendors,” he said.

Mr Tawanda Nyathi, another vendor operating at 5th Avenue market lane shared his thoughts.

“Having designated vending bays, not only streamlines our operations but also ensures fair competition among vendors. We are grateful to the BCC for prioritizing the needs of informal traders and creating a more conducive environment for our businesses to thrive.”

The director of the Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association, Mr Michael Ndiweni welcomed the development.

He, however, expressed concern over the issue of space barons and defiant vendors.

“The majority of vendors are elated as they can operate without harassment by municipal police. There is still a challenge for those who do not want to be part of associations as they avoid compliance with city by-laws,” said Mr Ndiweni.

“This seriously needs to be dealt with to ensure the smooth operation of vendors in the city. The completion of the vending bay allocation is a testament to the commitment of the BCC to support and empower informal traders in Bulawayo.”

Mr Ndiweni said the allocation of vending bays along 5th Avenue market lane is part of a larger strategy to revitalise informal trading areas in the city and create a more vibrant and dynamic marketplace.

Vendors’ 4ED patron Cde Tendai Charuka however slammed the process and accused the local authority of side lining members from his association.

“Sixty out of 500 from our association were allocated, which is not fair. Most of those that were allocated are not even vendors. They are leasing out those bays to desperate vendors,” he said.

The 5th Avenue market now has 576 bays while Bhaktas has 1 060.

In a statement, Bulawayo town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said to secure their allocated bays, beneficiaries must pay applicable licence and monthly rental fees by Sunday.

“Beneficiaries are encouraged to review the allocation list, which has been shared with association leaders and also available at the Dugmore informal trading offices. To secure their allocated bay, beneficiaries must pay the applicable license and monthly rental fees and occupy their designated bays by 30 June 2024,” he said.

Mr Dube said trading bays not occupied by June 30 will be reallocated to deserving traders on the municipal’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) waiting list.

He noted that all micro-enterprise traders operating within the city should clear any outstanding monthly rental fees and renew their licences before the Sunday deadline.

“Traders with significant outstanding rental and license fees are encouraged to contact the City of Bulawayo to discuss and establish a workable payment plan by June 30, 2024,” said Mr Dube.

He urged illegal traders at 5th Avenue to refrain from continuing to operate at the site as they face the full wrath of the law.

“Operating from a designated municipal site ensures compliance with regulations and allows us to better serve your needs,” said Mr Dube.