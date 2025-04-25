Vendors get a chance to participate in the ZITF Exhibition

Langelihle S Nyathi, [email protected]

Vendors from Bulawayo and across Zimbabwe have been allowed to participate in the ZITF exhibition.

In different interviews, they expressed that being part of such a prominent platform is a privilege, as it allows them to showcase and sell their products to both local and international exhibitors and visitors.

However, some vendors feel overlooked, as they face challenges with larger companies, whose representatives often prefer to purchase from other big exhibitors or even from stores in town, rather than buying from vendors.

“We are facing challenges from the ‘big guys,’” said Mandipha Gatsheni, a vendor, who explained that many people would rather purchase the same products from larger companies or retail outlets.

Vending has become an essential source of income for many unemployed Zimbabweans who rely on it for their livelihoods.

Mr Cheronezuva Manyeruka, a vendor selling Cortina products, he mentioned that while business days aren’t always as busy or profitable, they are still much better than searching for customers on the streets.