Vendors occupy 4th Ave, as BCC works on 5th ave

Peter Matika, @petematika

INFORMAL traders are illegally occupying a section of 4th Avenue in Bulawayo’s city centre after being ordered to vacate 5th Avenue to pave way for the establishment of formal vending bays.

The vendors were given an ultimatum by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) last week to vacate the area and make way for the setting up of vending bays.

Some vendors have complied with the directive and are patiently waiting to be reinstated at their usual place of operation but a number of them continuously defy the order and have now occupied a section of 4th Avenue.

Vendors’ 4ED patron Mr Tendai Charuka, however, said vendors have complied with the order to vacate 5th Avenue and are waiting to be given the green light to return after being registered.

“BCC said the exercise will be completed by 1 March and all vendors that have been operating there must register. So for now all those that are operating at these undesignated places must adhere to the law,” he said.

More to follow…