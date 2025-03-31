Venues, promoters supporting music scene in Bulawayo recognised

Mthabisi Tshuma – Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Bulawayo is heading in the right direction, with several promoters and venues visibly supporting local talent through various initiatives. This marks a shift from the past when local artistes struggled to find safe spaces to perform.

The Zimbabwe Music Union (Zimu) recently recognised a number of key leisure spots in the city, promoters, and organisations for their ongoing efforts in providing safe performance spaces and platforms for local artistes.

The recipients of the certificates of appreciation included Palace Hotel, Red Café, The Place, Vivo Safari, Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo, Kings Bible Church, and Bulawayo Exclusive Events.

Palace Hotel, with its garden venue, has been at the forefront of hosting live musical shows that have featured artistes from Bulawayo and other parts of the country. The venue has played a key role in revitalising the careers of several artistes and dance groups, even offering opportunities to those whose careers seemed to be fading. By providing such a platform, Palace Hotel has encouraged these performers to continue pursuing their craft.

The Place and Vivo Safari have also made significant contributions, particularly by keeping the jazz genre alive and hosting live bands and cover performances. Red Café has been hosting various initiatives for artistes across different genres, including reggae, hip-hop and jam sessions, providing a valuable platform for showcasing raw talent.

Kings Bible Church, founders and hosts of Simply Come Worship host regular gospel concerts and have offered a platform to a lot of gospel acts from the city.

Intwasa Arts Festival, on its part, has remained committed to promoting up-and-coming talent, offering a platform for emerging artistes and students to reach a wider audience and make their mark in the industry.

A new player in the scene, Bulawayo Exclusive Events, has become a notable force, especially in giving local house DJs the chance to shine. Through its various events like Garden of House, Hinde, and Under the Sun, Bulawayo Exclusive Events has created an exciting space for DJs to perform and connect with their audience. Additionally, the Private School event, specialising in old-school music, has provided RnB and soul DJs a platform to showcase their mixes and entertain audiences.

These venues and events are playing an integral role in shaping the Bulawayo music scene by continuously offering performers, both new and seasoned, opportunities to share their music with the public.

The certificates for the venues and organisations were presented by Zimu members, led by chairperson Nkosiphile “Nkosi Nda” Sibanda, vice chairperson Ramsey K, and Treasurer Bongy Sibanda.

Nkosi Nda shared the importance of honouring these venues and promoters.

“As Zimu, we feel there’s a need to honour these venues and promoters to show appreciation for hosting artistes and providing them with the platforms they need. This serves as encouragement for them to continue doing so.”

He added, “We are not where we wish we could be, but we are asking other places to also open up platforms for artistes to help get their art out there.” – Follow on X – @mthabisi_mthire