Vet Department destroys 20 cattle

A CHIPINGE farmer was left counting huge losses after an attempt to illegally move 20 cattle from a quarantined zone backfired terribly when a truck ferrying them was intercepted by the police, leading to the destruction of the beasts by veterinary authorities this week.

The cattle, with an estimated value of U$10 000 were intercepted at a police roadblock in Middle Sabi around midnight on December 16.

The haul is a tip of the iceberg into nightly illegal movement of livestock in the province.

The 20 cattle were laden in a three-tonne truck from Chinyamukwakwa Dip Tank in Chipinge and were destined for Bikita District under Chief Ziki.

The Chinyamukwakwa Dip Tank is a vaccination zone for foot and mouth disease, known by the acronym FMD, and currently under quarantine.

FMD is a severe, highly contagious viral livestock disease that has a significant economic impact.

It affects cattle, swine, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed ruminants.

It is a trans-boundary animal disease (TAD) that deeply affect the production of livestock, and can disrupt regional and international trade in animals and animal products.

If left unchecked, the disease can cripple the livestock sector, cause immense animal suffering, destroy farmer businesses, create food insecurity, and has massive trade impacts for the country.

The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) in Manicaland was authorised to destroy the 20 beasts on Tuesday, leaving their owner — Pedzisai Tirivangani — counting huge loses.

The destruction was meant to curb illegal movement of livestock that pose high risk and rapid spread of serious diseases in the province.

The destruction and disposal order, dated December 18, 2023, and addressed to the PVO for Manicaland by the Director Department of Veterinary Field Services, Dr Jairus Machakwa, noted that the intercepted cattle had been moved without a movement permit and police clearance documents.

Dr Machakwa said Tirivangani has since been arrested for contravening provisions of the Animal Health (Movement of Cattle and Pigs) Regulations and Statutory Instrument (SI) 280 of 1984, and was expected to appear in court yesterday (Thursday).

“Upon inquiries, Pedzisai Tirivangani could not produce movement permit and police clearance documents. The 20 cattle were destined for Bikita District under Chief Ziki. The Chinyamukwakwa Dip Tank is a vaccination zone for FMD, and is currently under a quarantined area. The movement puts cattle along the way and those at the destination at risk of FMD infection,” he said.

No cattle should be moved or allowed to stray into or from a quarantined area to stop further spreading of the pests, disease or deaths.

Dr Machakwa said the cattle were destroyed at Rupisa Quarantine Centre in Chipinge with the aid of police details.

The beasts were first gunned down and then set on fire.

“Movement of cattle without veterinary permits is causing animal diseases outbreak in the country and delaying the lifting of quarantines, impoverishing the majority of smallholder farmers who should be deriving livelihood from the sale of their livestock,” said Dr Machakwa.

“Now, therefore, under and by virtue of powers vested in the Director of Veterinary Services by Section 7, subsection (3) paragraph (a) of the Animal Health Act Chapter 19: 01 as read with Section 7,subsection (2) paragraph (a) and (b) of the said Act, the Director orders the destruction of the 20 cattle and the safe disposal of the carcases.

“The Provincial Veterinary Officer for Manicaland Province or his representative is hereby ordered to destroy the 20 cattle and ensure safe disposal of the carcasses. The destruction and disposal must be witnessed by police details,” he said.

PVO for Manicaland, Dr Charles Guri and his team destroyed the herd on Tuesday.

Dr Guri warned those intending to move their cattle from any part of the province to ensure that the animals test negative to notifiable diseases such as foot and mouth (FMD), tuberculosis (TB) and anthrax, among other diseases.

Dr Guri said movement of cattle from Chipinge, which has been declared an FMD zone, are not allowed, hence, the old maxim that prevention is better than cure remains very relevant when dealing with FMD and other trans-boundary animal diseases.

