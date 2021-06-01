Veteran actor MacDonald Mathunjwa dies

Showbiz Reporter

Veteran actor, MacDonald Mathunjwa who was best known for his role as Vusi in Home Affairs and Rev Phiri in Bone of Bones died in the early hours of Monday morning.

MacDonald was also part of other productions such as Generations, Intsika, Soul City and iThemba.

His passing was confirmed by his daughter Zanoxolo Mathunjwa who took to social media and said that she was heartbroken.

“RIP daddy, heartbroken. MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa passed away today,” she said.

Since the news of his passing, tributes and heartfelt messages of condolences have been pouring in for the veteran actor.

Asiphe Nyabali said may God be with the Mathunjwa family.

“Oh, lilele ixhego, I’ve enjoyed watching him over the years. May his soul rest in perfect peace and I pray comfort upon you and the family. Now I’d suggest you look forward to that great resurrection morning when the trumpet shall sound! God be with you and the family,” she said.

Ncoumi Gouwe said: “So sorry for your loss, whenever your dad played a role, he embodied the father figure and didn’t look or sound like he was acting. Very authentic person through the screen, may his soul RIP.”