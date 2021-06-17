Breaking News
Veteran Boxing trainer Striker dies

Veteran Boxing trainer Striker dies

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Veteran Boxing trainer Striker dies

17 Jun, 2021 - 08:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Veteran Boxing trainer Striker dies Philip ‘Striker’ Ndlovu

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter
LEGENDARY boxing trainer Philip ‘Striker’ Ndlovu has died.

He was 66.

Ndlovu succumbed to prostate cancer at his Ejingeni Flat in Makokoba suburb, Bulawayo in the early hours of Thursday morning.

His niece Sikhangezile Ndlovu confirmed Striker’s death, saying the boxing coach’s condition had severely deteriorated.

“Ukhulu (Ndlovu) has passed on. He died at home in Makokoba this morning. The day before yesterday (Tuesday), he fell hard, hitting his head on the floor and had to be rushed to hospital where he was attended to and released. Yesterday his condition rapidly deteriorated and he was failing to eat,” said Sikhangezile.

It was unusual because even when he was in pain during his illness, he ate on his own. My uncle is at rest now because he was in so much pain and suffered a lot,” he said.

Ndlovu suffered from stage five prostate cancer and was on medication just to ease the pain.

The former Tshaka Youth Centre trainer was first diagnosed with prostate cancer at the beginning of 2020 and his condition deteriorated rapidly, leaving him bedridden after he failed to raise US$3 000 required for a trans-urethral resection of the prostate (Turp) operation procedure to remove parts of the prostate pressing on the urethra, making it hard to pass urine.

In his prime, Ndlovu identified and trained a number of Bulawayo boxers, who include former World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan African cheavyweight champion Thamsanqa Dube and ex-World Boxing Federation (WBF) Africa heavyweight title holder Elvis ‘Bulawayo Bomber’ Moyo.

An influential figure in Zimbabwean boxing circles in the past 30 years, many great boxers have come out of Tshaka Youth Centre where Ndlovu was the resident coach.

Former champions Jabulani Gombiro, Nokuthula Tshabangu, Ambrose Mlilo, Sipho Moyo, Fredrick Chisoro and Modercai Donga all passed through Ndlovu’s hands.

Mourners are gathered at 42051/5 Ejingeni Flats in Makokoba. – @ZililoR

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting