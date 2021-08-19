Veteran fights for empowerment of war victims

Cde Vongai Mutokoti being conferred with the Independence Medal by the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavima

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

AS a 14-year-old who was passionate about athletics, Cde Vongai Mutokoti’s dreams and aspirations in the track and field suffered a premature end in 1976 when she lost her leg following a land-mine explosion.

Cde Mutokoti — who is the founder of the Zimbabwe War Victims Association (ZWVA) — said the war left an indelible mark on victims left with disabilities.

Last week, she got national recognition for her consistent role in empowering people who got disabled during the war of liberation.

Cde Mutokoti was conferred with the Independence Medal during the Heroes Day commemorations at Midlands Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Gweru for her persistent and consistent dedication to the welfare of victims left with disabilities in Zimbabwe.

She was born in Bulawayo in 1962 and attended primary school up to Grade 4 at St Patricks Primary School.

Cde Mutokoti transferred to Berejena Primary School after her father, who was a driver, had been transferred to Masvingo.

At her new school she participated in athletics and netball.

On November 26, 1976, there were sports competitions that had been pencilled to be held at Bondolfi Primary School and she was one of the pupils selected to compete in athletics and netball.

Cde Mutokoti said on the fateful day she woke up with a terrible headache and wanted to be excused from travelling to Berejena for the sports day.

“I told my teacher that I had a headache and wanted to be excused from travelling with the team. However, she said I would be fine and instructed that I sit in front since we were using a school truck. I was given a soft drink, Fanta, and I relaxed,” said Cde Mutokoti.

She said the truck was being driven by a Sister Alexander.

“On our way, we saw a little girl who was signalling the driver to stop the truck. Sister Alexander wanted to refuse to stop but a man whom I was sitting with at the front asked her to stop the truck, which she did,” said Cde Mutokoti.

She said the girl told us that she had been instructed to tell motorists not to proceed along the road which we were using by some soldiers.

“Sister Alexander didn’t listen to the girl and we proceeded with our journey. Along the way, the school truck with teachers and students on board hit a landmine. The next thing I remember is waking up in a hospital where I stayed for six months,” said Cde Mutokoti.

She said her leg was amputated and she had scars all over her body from the fragments of the landmine explosion.

Cde Mutokoti said she proceeded with her education after one year and later sat for her O-Levels.

“I then trained as a receptionist at Speciss College in Bulawayo while staying at Jairos Jiri Centre where my parents had taken me,” she said.

“My experience with disability challenges motivated me to register an organisation for victims of the liberation war which is the War Victims Association of Zimbabwe. The organisation engages the Government and other stakeholders on issues to do with war victims and helps to integrate them into the mainstream economy through various initiatives that include self-sustaining and nation building programmes,” she said.

Cde Mutokoti lamented the challenges faced by war veterans which include warfare and health issues adding it is now time for their voices to be heard.

“Disability does not mean inability. This means if we empower these comrades, they will be able to do something to earn a living. We have representatives of the association in every province and soon we shall embark on an outreach programme on empowerment, health and sustainability issues,” she said.

Cde Mutokoti said she was humbled by the recognition from President Mnangagwa who conferred her with the Independence Medal.

“I was so humbled after learning that I was going to get a medal. I would like to thank President Mnangagwa for such an hour. I am humbled by his gesture,” said Cde Mutokoti.