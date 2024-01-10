Veteran footballer hits out at greedy officials

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

VETERAN footballer Thabani Goredema did not hold back in blaming coaches, managers and administrators for football players living in abject poverty.

This is despite the fact that they belong to the entertainment industry and should be paid well.

Goredema says the majority of local football players have nothing to show for their toil because all that they work hard for, is swindled from them.

“Right now, the young boys playing cannot sign a contract without paying someone. Either the coach or the manager is getting a piece of the player’s signing-on fee. That is not how football should operate. I have played 18 years in the Premier League and this has happened now and again. You sign for let’s say for US$10 000 you never get that money. The money is shared by those in administration and the player just gets peanuts if any at all.

“This problem has become a national issue. Players all over the country have endured this problem. Coaches and managers are all involved in this fraud of robbing players of their money. No matter which club you go to, these players pay to get contracts with teams and coaches are paid in the process. I’m trying to fix things for the next generation. I am 38 and almost done with football but the next generation can’t fall into this same trap like some of us,” said an emotional Goredema.

He says even Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) has failed to deal with the cancer.

“Even if you go to the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe you get little or no help at all. Yet the managers, coaches and administrators are buying cars.

When will we buy our cars? Players are still living with their grandmothers.

“At the end of the day people out there will say players are failing to handle their fame and money but there is no money because the money is stolen from us,” said Goredema.

Goredema’s frustration comes from Hwange’s failure to pay his dues on time and in full.

“Hwange in their quest to win the promotion, called us as senior players and we went on to gain promotion. In December 2022 l signed a contract to receive US$5 500 they said they would give me the money in January but l am only receiving the money today (Monday) after one year. l have been watching and been quiet on what has been happening at that club,” said Goredema.

“My name was on the first batch of players supposed to get their money but l did not receive anything yet someone l was with on the list got their money last year.”

A number of Hwange players who arrived last year were paid their signing on fees before the transfer window in foreign currency in cash. About 16 players most of whom were with the club in Division One, were on Monday paid their dues in foreign currency and local dollars.

It is the issue that at some stage nearly derailed the team’s Premiership campaign with a number of players mostly locals disgruntled on what they perceived was favouritism of some of their colleagues.

Goredema’s long career has seen him play for clubs including Chicken Inn, Hwange, Bulawayo City and CAPS United. – @innocentskizoe.