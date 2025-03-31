Veteran journalist loses $20,000 in mysterious fire

Sikhumbuzo Moyo – [email protected]

Veteran Zimbabwean journalist Methuseli Moyo yesterday lost US$20,000 in a baffling fire that has been tormenting him since late last year.

The Bulawayo based Moyo, who is also a lecturer at the National University of Science and Technology, had just sold a house in Rangemore suburb, intending to use the proceeds to complete a family new home in Pumula North. The money had been placed inside a wooden wardrobe, which, strangely, remained untouched by the flames—along with the clothes inside it.

“I have been living in hell. Someone is tormenting me, and I don’t know why,” said Moyo during an emotionally charged interview at his New Magwegwe family home.



“We have been experiencing mysterious fires, and I have even suffered burns on my back. On Sunday, we had just collected US$20,000 from the house sale. Aware of these strange occurrences, I was planning to wrap the money in a plastic bag and place it in a bucket of water.”

The unexplained fires continue to haunt Moyo, leaving him searching for answers.