Veteran radio personality Comfort Mbofana to host UB40 concert

Jonathan Mbiriyamveka

Organisers of the forthcoming UB40 concert in Zimbabwe have announced Comfort Mbofana as the host.

The veteran radio personality affectionately known as Mbofs is sure to bring the vibe on stage come May 25 at the Old Hararians Sports Club.

Known for his calm and collected presentations, Mbofs will turn on his style at the gig featuring Ali Campbell.

It is easy to see why Mbofs makes the cut for the concert since he belongs to the old-school generation, at least the generation that appreciates UB40 heydays.

That said, Mbofs has a wide knowledge of music and he is set to showcase his very best.

The concert is scheduled to start at 4 pm with Josh Ansley being the opening act at a concert that also features the talents of local guitarist Sylent Nqo and songstress Mimmie Tarukwana.

Local fans of the famous English reggae and pop the band are set for a treat when the group makes a return to Zimbabwe 41 years after its maiden performance in the country in 1982. The nine-piece band, which was in the country about two years after Zimbabwe gained its independence, confirmed their second coming on Africa Day.

Ali Campbell, via promotional videos, has been upbeat about the concert.