VFEX to re-define Sadc mining sector

THE Victoria Falls International Financial Centre aims to become the prime location for junior miners in the Sadc region to secure funding and for financiers to find liquidity, thereby fostering sustainable economic growth and development in Zimbabwe and the Sadc region.

The centre is expected to be operational by the end of the year and the Government has set a budget for the centre and has appointed a Board to run the centre. The designation of the Victoria Falls Special Economic Zone as an International Financial Services Centre in 2022 is expected to scale-up foreign direct investment inflows into Zimbabwe and will help towards developing and deepening the country’s financial services sector.

In investment terms, an offshore financial services centre is a jurisdiction that makes available financial services to non-residents with the purpose of circumventing aspects of the non-resident’s home country or jurisdiction.

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Limited (VFEX), a licensed securities exchange was established to kick-start the Offshore Financial Services Centre (OFSC) earmarked for the special economic zone in Victoria Falls.

The trading currency of the VFEX is US dollars and the VFEX is open to both local and foreign investors. During the ongoing Sadc Industrialisation Week Harare early this week, Zimbabwe Stock Exchange chief executive officer, Mr Justin Bgoni gave a presentation on the ZSE, and VFEX and the proposed Commodities Exchange.

Mr Bgoni noted that they are working closely with the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion to promote Zimbabwe as a premier investment destination. He said this year’s theme, “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised Sadc,” resonates well with bourse activities.

“We are very fortunate that our mandate also aligns with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, as it also promotes the capital markets in several ways.” He said the vision aims to attract foreign investment, which will be channelled through capital markets.

“Our efforts are aligned with unlocking opportunities that will benefit the Sadc region,” he said.

To that end, he said the bourse is currently undertaking the Victoria Falls International Financial Centre project.

The Government identified the resort town of Victoria Falls as an international financial services centre as part of the initiatives to attract foreign direct investment in the country. “Once the international financial centre is fully operational, it will offer attractive incentives to investors. The target is for the centre to be operational by end of the year. We have started hiring Management and staff for the centre. We want to specialise in junior mining finance in the Centre.

“We are aware that a lot of our people in the Sadc are not active in the mining industry because they do not have the financial resources to do exploration, they do not have the funding to develop the mines.

“There is no liquid market for claims and mines. We have noticed that some smart people have realised they can go to Toronto, Australia or London to raise the money.”

He said this is far from being ideal because few miners understand how to operate in Toronto, Australia or London and few in Toronto, Australia or London understand the mining in this part of the world.

“The risks of our part of the world is exaggerated making raising of money expensive and difficult. We therefore want to make the Victoria Falls International Financial Centre the ideal place to raise money for junior miners in the Sadc area,” said Mr Bgoni.

However, to succeed, he noted that there should be incentives for financiers which is already work in progress. In addition, incentives for junior miners would be key, he said.

He said they are working for the exchange to be a platform to raise money and provide liquidity for financiers.

“This we did with the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX). We launched the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange as the initial beachhead for our activities.” He noted that through Government unwavering support in driving the unprecedented growth of the VFEX, since its inception in 2020, VFEX has seen 15 listings.

“With the support of the Government, VFEX has been attractive as a capital-raising platform due to its ability for companies to raise capital in USD or any other hard currency, trading, clearing and settlement (on or offshore) in USD and reduction in currency risk for listed companies and investors.”

Meanwhile, Invictus Energy Limited is today expected on VFEX Zimbabwe Depository Receipts.