VFEX,ZSE adopt new regulations

LISTED firms on both the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) are effective 1 January 2024 required to implement and reflect a set of Mandatory Adoption of Sustainability Reporting regulations on their chairman’s statement of the Annual Report.

Other issuers have already made efforts to adopt and report on sustainability.

The stock exchanges have developed core sustainability disclosure metrics for adoption as a minimum starting point.

In a notice, VFEX and ZSE chief executive officer, Mr Justin Bgoni said since the publication of the VFEX Listing Rules in 2020 and ZSE Listing Rules in 2019, both exchanges allowed for a transitional period for Issuers to adopt a set of requirements and offered area specific trainings before enforcement of the requirement.

However, effective 1 January 2024, the requirement will be implemented by all listed entities.

Training sessions on new requirements have been conducted over the years and issuers are now expected on their chairman’s statement of the Annual Report to include sustainability information and the organisation’s strategy for addressing sustainability issues.

On Minimum Disclosure Requirements, Mr Bgoni noted that having taken into account the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) Standards and IFRS Sustainability Standards, the stock exchanges have developed core sustainability disclosure metrics for adoption as a minimum starting point.

The disclosure matrix includes economic, environmental, social and governance.

Issuers are, however, not limited to the core disclosure metrics and may provide additional information including sector specific metrics. Additionally, Issuers are still required to conduct materiality assessments, he said.

Under the economic disclosure unit on economic performance firms are now required to disclose economic Value Generation and Distribution and income and expenditure using historical cost figures.

On procurement spending, amounts spent on local suppliers and foreign suppliers will be required to be disclosed amounts contributed towards company-based pension schemes and national social security (NSSA) will be required to be disclosed.

Regarding environmental disclosure, quantities of materials used in manufacturing primary goods or provision of primary services should be made public.

That applies to energy, water consumption, waste generated and emissions.

On social disclosure, firms are required to make a public headcount of employees recruited and turnover (departures) excluding contractor employees. Company employees and contractor employees should be disclosed separately.

In local communities, firms are required to disclose development programs supported and amounts donated or contributed towards communities or society needs and also disclosure of Social Development Goals (SDGs) contributed towards.

Turning to governance disclosure, board members’ highest qualification and experience and other commitments such as directorship in other companies would not be included in reports.

Early this year, Zimbabwe was praised for making early strides towards the adoption of IFRS, sustainability disclosure standards to be issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) by mid-year 2023.

Zimbabwe has become one of the few African countries to pursue the novel global benchmark for financial reporting.

ISSB standards require companies to report emissions from their direct operations, energy purchases, and from their value chains, including suppliers.

The Public Accountants and Auditors Board of Zimbabwe (PAAB) made a resolution for the early adoption of the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards to be issued by ISSB after taking a cue from the communique issued by the African Ministers of Finance on 9 September 2022.

Standard-setting in the field of sustainability related financial disclosures is a relatively new discipline and many jurisdictions, including Zimbabwe, are participating in this process at scale for the first-time.

The new standard requires financial statements and sustainability disclosures to be published at the same time.

Zimbabwe resolved to be an early adopter of the IFRS sustainability disclosure standards when they are finalised and issued by the ISSB.

Issues around Environmental Social Governance (ESG) and circular economy have lately become a priority for companies in order to enhance their visibility to the investor community, as they have become a determinant factor in investors’ choice of investments.

Market watchers say early adoption will likely unlock and bring capacity building and support to the country as the accounting profession prepares for implementation.