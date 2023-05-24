Viagra, dagga and bronco drug dealers nabbed

The Chronicle

 

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Online Reporter

 Police continue with the fight against drug and substance abuse after nabbing two illegal drug peddlers for possessing dagga, bronco and Viagra.

 The Government is on a drive to rid society of drug and substance abuse fuelled by peddlers.

 The arrest happened in Mutare on Monday and Police on Twitter said they arrested two men who were in possession of the contraband.

 “On 22/05/23, members of the police on a general patrol in Mutare Central Business District, arrested Shadreck Chirodza (39) and Samson Charamba (31) in connection with illegal possession of 36 sachets of dagga, weighing 55g, three bottles of Benylin Codeine, six bottles of Broncleer, 25 Cobra Sidenafil Citrate tablets and four Pentra Sidenafil tablets (both Viagra),” posted the Police

