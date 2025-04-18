Vibrant atmosphere at White City Stadium as Zimbabwe celebrates 45 years of Independence

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Crowds are steadily trickling into White City Stadium in Bulawayo, creating a vibrant carnival atmosphere as Zimbabwe marks its 45th Independence Day.

The stadium is adorned with 45 national flags, proudly flying high to symbolise the significant milestone in the nation’s history.

The Independence parade has commenced, featuring a coordinated display by the Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Republic Police, and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.

The sight of uniformed personnel marching into the celebration arena has elicited enthusiastic ululations and cheers from the gathered crowd, reflecting the pride and joy of the day.

Today’s ceremonies at White City are being led by the trio of Major Douglas Moyo from the Zimbabwe National Army, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, and Correctional Officer Grade 3 Vusa Mumpande from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.

To mark the start of the stadium events was the main Independence march into the main arena by uniformed forces before the arrival of service chiefs, Commander One Infantry Brigade, Brigadier General Cephas Gurira, Zimbabwe Republic Police Officer Commanding Bulawayo, Commissioner Jasper Chizemo, Bulawayo Prisons commander, Commissioner Mkhulunyelwa Ngwenya and Provincial Intelligence Officer, Mr Last Ngwenya.

Also present is the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi, Bulawayo deputy mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, representing mayor David Coltart