Vibrant entertainment program promises unforgettable ZITF experience

Sipepisiwe Moyo, Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

AS preparations for the annual Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) reach their peak, organisers have lined up a vibrant entertainment programme to keep the host city, Bulawayo, buzzing throughout the exhibition period.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, ZITF chairman Busisa Moyo announced that this year’s edition will feature an enhanced cultural and entertainment experience, responding to previous calls for more engaging activities alongside the business showcases.

“We’ve convened an entertainment committee to plan and deliver an exciting programme throughout the show. In the past, people felt short-changed when it came to entertainment, so this year, we’ve created a cultural and social calendar that will run alongside the main business and economic programme,” said Moyo.

As part of the new direction, ZITF has collaborated with Harris Entertainment, organisers of the popular Bulawayo Shutdown gig, which will be hosted at the ZITF main arena on 26 April.

The Bulawayo Shutdown, long considered the unofficial after-party of ZITF week, has evolved into a must-attend event. This year’s edition will feature a powerhouse line-up, including South African stars Uncle Waffles, Emtee, Zee Nxumalo, Eemoh, DJ Tira, and Nasty C. Representing Zimbabwe will be Enzo Ishall, DJ Tamuka, Oriyano, Bazooker, Killer T, Mzoe7, and a host of top DJs.

“As highlighted earlier, we aim to enrich the cultural, social, and musical aspects of ZITF. While it’s not a formal partnership, we’re collaborating with Harris Entertainment to ensure visitors are thoroughly entertained. The Bulawayo Shutdown will serve as the grand finale of this year’s fair,” said Moyo.

The 2025 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair will run from 21 to 26 April.